Zacks: Analysts Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Announce $5.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce earnings of $5.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.55. KLA posted earnings of $3.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $21.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.02 to $21.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $21.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.67 to $21.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.65.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $6.59 on Thursday, hitting $405.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,552. KLA has a 52-week low of $252.02 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.68. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

