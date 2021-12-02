Zacks: Analysts Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.26 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce $387.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.30 million and the highest is $390.00 million. Leslie’s reported sales of $381.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Several research analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after acquiring an additional 822,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,151 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,712,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,780 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after acquiring an additional 978,277 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,055 shares during the period.

LESL stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 29.68. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

