Zacks: Analysts Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.93 Million

Analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post $31.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.01 million and the lowest is $31.84 million. Omeros posted sales of $10.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $111.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $111.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $116.32 million, with estimates ranging from $105.54 million to $127.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Omeros by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Omeros by 354.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Omeros by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Omeros by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 523,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. Omeros has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

