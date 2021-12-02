Zacks: Analysts Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $524.09 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce sales of $524.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $508.87 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $469.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

PZZA stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.07. 449,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.60. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth about $3,563,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth about $447,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 150.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,159,000 after acquiring an additional 162,047 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.