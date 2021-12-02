Zacks: Analysts Expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will post sales of $36.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.20 million and the lowest is $36.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year sales of $109.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $194.83 million, with estimates ranging from $177.38 million to $205.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ROVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,361. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

In other Rover Group news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 54,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $545,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,551,584 shares of company stock worth $25,515,840.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

