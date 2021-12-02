Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $889,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Todd C. Chaffee sold 25,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,837,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,426 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,540.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

AMPL stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

