Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.60 Million

Analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report sales of $287.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.91 million to $293.30 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $238.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

In other news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 240.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Astec Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth $5,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

