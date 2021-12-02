Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Earnings of $6.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce earnings of $6.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.53 and the lowest is $5.69. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $3.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $19.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $23.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.29 to $28.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

NYSE:MTH opened at $112.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.26. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.28.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,389. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.