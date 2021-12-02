Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.90 Million

Equities analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce $35.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $33.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $140.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $140.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $148.45 million, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $151.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBB shares. Stephens downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $485.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.90. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

