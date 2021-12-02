Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.90 Million

Equities analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce $35.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $33.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.
On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $140.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $140.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $148.45 million, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $151.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.
NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $485.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.90. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.
