Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. TFI International reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. TFI International’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

TFI International stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $120.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,158,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

