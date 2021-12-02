Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Vericel posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,198,650 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,107,000 after acquiring an additional 89,752 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vericel by 12.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after acquiring an additional 239,905 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 7.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,652,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,772,000 after acquiring an additional 115,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after buying an additional 296,071 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $35.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,520.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. Vericel has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

