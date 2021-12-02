Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,498. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after buying an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK traded up $7.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

