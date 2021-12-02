Zacks: Brokerages Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.62. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

