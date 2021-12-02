Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce sales of $200.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.00 million and the highest is $203.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $151.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $647.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.40 million to $652.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $790.10 million, with estimates ranging from $749.70 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. 7,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,375. The firm has a market cap of $105.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.