Zacks: Brokerages Expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.82). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 426,020 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 827.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 112,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 76,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRYS stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.69. 46,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

