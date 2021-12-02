Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will report $133.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.80 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $2.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,970.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $246.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $291.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $883.80 million, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $957.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

MARA stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.88. 379,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,978,918. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 46,966 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 147.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 161.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 57.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.