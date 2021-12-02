Zacks: Brokerages Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.02). NovoCure posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,026. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $90.95 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average is $151.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -338.74 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 133.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in NovoCure by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.