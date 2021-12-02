Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Analysts expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Pyxis Tankers posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Univest Sec reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the period. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXS opened at $0.60 on Monday. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

