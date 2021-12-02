Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $397.65 Million

Analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce sales of $397.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $396.30 million to $399.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $396.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

