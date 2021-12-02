Zacks: Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report $11.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $32.84 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28,800%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $39.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $92.64 million, with estimates ranging from $57.70 million to $159.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TGTX traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,862. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.77. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

