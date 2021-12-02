Zacks: Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.56 Million

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report $11.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $32.84 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28,800%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $39.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $92.64 million, with estimates ranging from $57.70 million to $159.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TGTX traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,862. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.77. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.