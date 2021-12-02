Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) to Hold

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

BMTX stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. BM Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that BM Technologies will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 109,057 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

