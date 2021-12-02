Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) to Hold

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

BRDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 60,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,467. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,628,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.