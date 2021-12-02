Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of AESE opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 64,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AESE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth $58,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter worth $178,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

