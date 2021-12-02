Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.44.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,349,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,117,000 after buying an additional 231,896 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

