Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Get Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $27.83 on Monday. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,225,000 after buying an additional 3,569,078 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,807,000 after buying an additional 1,077,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 771,465 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 741,476 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.