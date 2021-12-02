Zacks Investment Research Lowers EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.00.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $203.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.31. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $130.93 and a 1-year high of $211.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 19.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 440.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

