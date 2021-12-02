Zacks Investment Research Lowers IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) to Hold

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INAB. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

INAB stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that IN8bio will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in IN8bio in the third quarter valued at $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in IN8bio in the third quarter valued at $5,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

