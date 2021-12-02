Zacks Investment Research Lowers QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $61.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.43.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 32,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

