Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $2.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 18,747 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $56,803.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 41,348 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $126,938.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 60,680 shares of company stock worth $185,321. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

