Zacks Investment Research Upgrades H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Hold

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.28. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

