Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZVIA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.56.

NYSE ZVIA opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.98. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

