Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Now Covered by Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.99. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35.

In other Ziff Davis news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

