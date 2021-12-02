ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sells 1,127,028 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,127,028 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $71,059,115.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $88,816,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Henry Schuck sold 929,327 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $70,628,852.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $26,668,000.00.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 989.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.