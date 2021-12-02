ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells $4,259,322.72 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $4,259,322.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 67,622 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $5,061,506.70.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 63,909 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,779,115.02.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $233,157.60.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 70,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $4,690,700.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,054 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $907,747.86.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 989.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Barclays raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

