Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $321.71. The company had a trading volume of 51,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.52 and a 200-day moving average of $259.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.69 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $143.40 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $1,262,814.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.55.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.