Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $343.55.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS stock opened at $318.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $143.40 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,953.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,391,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.