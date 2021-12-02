Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.75. 509,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,364. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

