ZUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $238,174.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00063274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00071083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00095262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.70 or 0.07959428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,765.75 or 1.00211428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021365 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

