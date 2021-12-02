Zynecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $119,903.00 (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, Zynecoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $119,903.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00236676 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00086523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

ZYN is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

