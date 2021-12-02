Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Zynga also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.050 EPS.

Zynga stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 330,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,796,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.69.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

