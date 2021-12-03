-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRVN shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Trevena by 454.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the third quarter worth $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 379.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 43.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 1,481,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,860. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $106.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.19.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

