-$0.21 EPS Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roivant Sciences.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $8.84 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

