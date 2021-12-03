-$0.23 EPS Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Stoneridge posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Stoneridge by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRI opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $628.36 million, a P/E ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.31. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.