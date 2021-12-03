$0.30 EPS Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. Astec Industries posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Astec Industries stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.16. 1,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,376. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

