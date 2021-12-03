$0.38 EPS Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 245.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,997. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $67.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

