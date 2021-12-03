$0.42 EPS Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

In other news, Director Larry W. Ross acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,650 shares of company stock worth $645,558 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,490,000 after buying an additional 331,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,985,000 after purchasing an additional 624,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,825,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,719,000 after acquiring an additional 311,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 98,449 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

