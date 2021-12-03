$0.51 EPS Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.50. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,335,000 after acquiring an additional 34,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,950,000 after acquiring an additional 95,411 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.41. 46,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,245. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

