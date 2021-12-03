$0.51 EPS Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.50. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,335,000 after acquiring an additional 34,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,950,000 after acquiring an additional 95,411 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:FR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.41. 46,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,245. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
