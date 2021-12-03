-$0.72 EPS Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.88). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 101,800 shares of company stock worth $2,771,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. 14,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

