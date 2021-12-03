$1.18 EPS Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.17. ICF International posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ICF International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,656,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. 1,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,772. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICF International has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $108.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

