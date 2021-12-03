$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ameren by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,354. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

